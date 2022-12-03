Chelsea Women are back on the pitch this weekend, this time facing Leicester City at King Power Stadium. The Foxes sit dead last in the league table with eight losses in eight matches, which means we cannot expect anything but a decisive victory from the Blues if they want to affirm themselves at the top of the table.
This will also mark manager Emma Hayes’ 300th (!!!) match with the Blues. All in all, prime time for loads of action in comparison to the upcoming World Cup round of 16 match between the Netherlands and the United States happening at the exact same time.
Leicester starting eleven:
Lambourne | Tierney, Brougham, Pike, Whelan (c), Simon, Howard, C. Jones, Goodwin, Purfield, Baker
Substitutes from: Levell, Lance, Bott, E. Jones, Smith, Scofield, Robinson, Cain, Flint
Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):
Berger | Perisset, Bright, Ingle, Eriksson (c) | Charles, Fleming, Reiten | Kirby, Kerr, Kaneryd
Substitutes from: Musovic, Nouwen, Carter, England, James, Svitkova, Cuthbert, Abdullina, Cankovic
Date / Time: Saturday, December 2nd, 15.00 BST; 10am EST; 8:30pm IST
Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester, England
Streaming: The FA Player (worldwide)
