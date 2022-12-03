Chelsea Women are back on the pitch this weekend, this time facing Leicester City at King Power Stadium. The Foxes sit dead last in the league table with eight losses in eight matches, which means we cannot expect anything but a decisive victory from the Blues if they want to affirm themselves at the top of the table.

This will also mark manager Emma Hayes’ 300th (!!!) match with the Blues. All in all, prime time for loads of action in comparison to the upcoming World Cup round of 16 match between the Netherlands and the United States happening at the exact same time.

The King Power awaits.



Leicester starting eleven:

Lambourne | Tierney, Brougham, Pike, Whelan (c), Simon, Howard, C. Jones, Goodwin, Purfield, Baker

Substitutes from: Levell, Lance, Bott, E. Jones, Smith, Scofield, Robinson, Cain, Flint

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):

Berger | Perisset, Bright, Ingle, Eriksson (c) | Charles, Fleming, Reiten | Kirby, Kerr, Kaneryd

Substitutes from: Musovic, Nouwen, Carter, England, James, Svitkova, Cuthbert, Abdullina, Cankovic

Date / Time: Saturday, December 2nd, 15.00 BST; 10am EST; 8:30pm IST

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester, England

Streaming: The FA Player (worldwide)

Let’s do this!