2022 World Cup, Day 14, Round of 16: Netherlands vs. USA; Argentina vs. Australia

And then, there were 16. Now the tournament truly starts!

It’s been quite a dramatic World Cup, with plenty of shocks despite plenty of 0-0 scorelines (certainly at half-times), and now we get to the part where it’s win or go home.

Get hyped!

NETHERLANDS vs. USA

Date / Time: Saturday, December 3, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Brazil)

On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: The big news is that Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play, and it looks like Weston McKennie and Josh Sargent will both be available as well. The US have not made it beyond the Round of 16 since 2002. The Dutch meanwhile have finished second (2010), third (2014), and fourth (1998) in three of the last four World Cups, though they also missed out in 2018 and 2002. Former Chelsea prospect Nathan Aké has played every minute so far (two wins, one draw, one goal conceded), while potential transfer target Cody Gakpo has been a breakout star with three goals to his name already (tied with four others for the scoring lead). There’s plenty of confidence on this side of the Pond of the US pulling off this upset, but I’m not so sure about that.

ARGENTINA vs. AUSTRALIA

Date / Time: Saturday, December 3, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST

Venue: Al-Rayyan Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: No direct Chelsea connection in this one, though Enzo Fernández is sure to pop up in transfer rumors in the near future. The young Benfica midfielder has been the breakout star for Argentina, becoming their second youngest ever goalscorer in the process. Messi of course holds the record for the youngest, and while he’s far from his prime these days, the two of them alone will be probably too much to handle for the Aussies, who are in the knockout rounds for the first time since 2006. But you never know!