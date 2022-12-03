Christian Pulisic cleared to play against the Netherlands in 2022 World Cup Round of 16

After an uncertain 48 hours in dealing with a pelvic contusion, Christian Pulisic has been officially cleared to play tomorrow (Saturday) as the 2022 World Cup’s Round of 16 knockouts begin with the USMNT taking on the Netherlands.

Pulisic picked up the injury in scoring the winning goal against Iran on Wednesday, and while he avoided damage to some delicate body parts, the injury remained painful enough to limit him in training. It’s unknown just how fully fit he may be, but he is officially available and will undoubtedly want to play as much as physically able.

“I’m going to do everything in my power, with this staff and medical team, to make sure that however long I can be out on that field, I’ll be out there giving my 110 percent no matter what. Because I owe it to this game, I owe it to this team, I owe it to the country back home. I’m going to do everything I can.” -Christian Pulisic; source: ESPN

The match starts at 10am EST / 15.00 GMT, Saturday, December 3.