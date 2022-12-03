Switzerland join Brazil to set the Last 16 of the 2022 World Cup

Brazil, who were already assured of qualification, have finally conceded a shot on target and a goal in this World Cup — unsurprisingly, those came without Thiago Silva on the pitch (he was rested) — and because they forgot to score at the same time, they also ended up losing their first game at the World Cup. Cameroon’s 1-0 win over a well-rotated Selecão was the seventh win by an African nation at this year’s tournament, smashing the previous record, though they did not manage to join Morocco and Senegal in advancing to the Round of 16.

Cameroon needed help from Serbia to have a chance of advancing, and while Serbia did briefly take the lead in their game after falling behind early, Switzerland fought back to tie things before half and then score the winning goal early in the second. Even Denis Zakaria made an appearance, playing the final 20 minutes to help see out the 3-2 win!

And so, after 13 days of wall-to-wall all-star football, the Round of 16 matchups — the entire knockout stage bracket in fact — are thus set at the 2022 World Cup. Who are we backing to win it all?