Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea showed very little rust and plenty of intention (and invention!) in our first competitive game in six weeks, as we easily took care of visiting AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

First half goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount were more than enough in a game thoroughly dominated by the Blues from minute one to minute last, and we could’ve had plenty more: Christian Pulisic was denied a stonewall penalty, and we kept generating quality chances in the second half without being able to add to our tally.

Bournemouth put on a bit of pressure in the second half of the second half, but Chelsea stayed strong at the back and saw out the clean sheet.

Knocks to Thiago Silva (able to run it off) and Reece James (unable to run it off) are greatly concerning, but the game itself was a welcome return to some Chelsea fun.

Carefree!

Back-four, double-pivot, classic 4-2-3-1, and no need for mid-game tweaking either, for once. Did switch to a back-three for the final 3 minutes and change, with Chalobah coming on.

Silva took the knock early and was treated briefly twice before being able to run it off

James signaled to the bench early in the second half, and was visibly emotional before being able to walk off under his own power; hoping for non-tragic news

Three-match losing streak over. First clean sheet since mid-October.

One of the worst refereeing performances in some time, mind

Next up: Nottingham Forest away on Sunday, New Year’s Day

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: