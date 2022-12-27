Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Welcome back to the Premier League, for the final time in 2022.

Chelsea were in terrible form prior to the World Cup break, and dealing with a ton of injuries. The restart finds us still dealing with a ton of injuries, but hopefully we’re ready to turn that form around. Three of our next four in the league are against the three promoted teams; surely we must be winning these, starting with today’s game.

Potter has opted for a back-four, with Reece James making his return at right back. Denis Zakaria makes a rare start, as does Christian Pulisic. Academy youngsters Bashir Humphreys, Lewis Hall, and Omari Hutchinson are all on the bench. Édouard Mendy appears to be injured after all.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Koulibaly, Silva, James | Zakaria, Jorginho (c) | Sterling, Mount, Pulisic | Havertz

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Humphreys, Hall, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Hutchinson, Aubameyang

Bournemouth starting lineup (4-4-2):

Travers | Zemura, Kelly (c), Senesi, Smith | Billing, Lerman, Cook, Stacey | Moore, Solanke

Substitutes from: Plain, Stephens, Christie, Marcondes, Rothwell, Lowe, Siriki, Pearson, Anthony

Date / Time: Tuesday, December 27, 17.30 GMT; 12:30pm EST; 11pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Simon Hooper (on pitch); David Coote (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); USA Network, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Amazon Prime (UK); NBC Sports Live, Universo Now (USA); Hotstar (India): DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

