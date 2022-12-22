At a purely objective level, Chelsea Women have little to fight over today in their clash against Paris Saint-Germain Féminine, in what is the last match of the Women’s Champions League group stage for both teams at Stamford Bridge. The Blues currently top the group with four wins and a draw in five matches, with a +15 goal difference against PSG’s +9.

Still as a team who want to win big titles, we will be looking for victories even if “only” to keep a winning streak going. That explains why manager Emma Hayes goes to the pitch with a strong lineup to challenge the French team.

Chelsea starting line-up (4-3-3?):

Musovic | Charles, Buchanan, Bright, Eriksson (c) | Cuthbert, Ingle, Kirby | James, Kerr, Reiten

Substitutes from: Berger, Orman, Carter, Nouwen, Abdullina, Mjelde, Perisset, Fleming, Svitkova, Cankovic, Kaneryd, England

Paris Saint-Germain starting eleven:

Bouhaddi | Mengwen, De Almeida, Ilestedt, Karchaoui, Fazer, Jean-François, Geyoro, Martens, Diani, Baltimore

Substitutes from: Picaud, Williams, Simon, Hamraoui, Bachmann, Lina, Folquet, Thorvaldsdóttir, Ngueleu

Date / Time: Thursday, December 22, 20.00 BST; 3pm EST; 1:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6, London, UK

Streaming: DAZN (worldwide).

Let’s do this!