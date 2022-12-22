Jorginho not worried about Chelsea contract, focused on trying to win some games

With Italy the highest profile absentees form this year’s World Cup, Chelsea Vice-captain Jorginho got to have himself a nice long winter break over the past month and change. He’s probably at the head of the queue for the turnstiles to get back into Stamford Bridge — a six-week break may be the longest he’s gone without playing football in decades.

As daisy-fresh as the now 31-year-old Jorginho may thus be, we will not be starting our season anew. In fact, we will be returning to a campaign that has seen us lose three straight in all competitions, three straight in the league, and four of five overall. We limped into the break on the back of two wins in eight. Not great!

So, priority number one will be to get back to winning ways, which is indeed the focus for Jorgi as well. He could be thinking about his expiring contract, but that’s not an immediate concern right now — read into that whatever you may. (He certainly would’ve had plenty of time to talk about that with the club over the past few weeks!)

“Of course I do [want to stay], I love Chelsea. But this is a thing I’m not going to think about now. I need to think about winning games. Otherwise it’s a problem. I’ll focus game by game and then we’ll see what’s going to happen. “[My] mind is on Chelsea now and trying to win as many games as possible [...] I just think about the game on the 27th.”

And the veteran midfielder doesn’t just want to win for himself, he wants to win for the new head coach, who got off to a decent start before the wheels started to come off the operation. They’re still on, but someone really needs to tighten down those lug nuts again.

Jorginho’s got a torque wrench and he’s ready to get his hands dirty.

“I think [Potter] is doing a really good job and now it’s just time for the results to come our way. I really do [like working with him]. Him and his staff, they are really nice guys and they work hard. “What they really want is to win games, and for the people they are, they really deserve it. So I will try my best to help them to do it.” -Jorginho; source: talkSport

There may be a few more things that need to be fixed before we can truly declare Chelsea roadworthy again. Whether Jorginho will still be here to witness that first hand remains to be seen, but right now, he’s willing and ready to push us along.

Pedal to the metal, baby!