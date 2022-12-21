Armando Broja undergoes successful ACL surgery, begins long road to recovery

It feels like I’ve written this story far too many times recently — and not just because of some frequency illusion stemming from my own ACL surgery a few years ago — but Armando Broja has undergone a successful operation to replace the torn ACL in his knee, and now begins the long road to recovery.

The 21-year-old striker got hurt in the friendly match against Aston Villa ten days ago, colliding awkwardly with a defender and staying down in agonizing pain. We had feared the worst, and unfortunately those fears were confirmed soon after.

Fortunately, modern sports medicine has made ACL replacements somewhat — dare I say — routine, and their success rate is exceptional. With enough time and proper rehab, the chance of a full recovery is excellent, and almost everyone returns just as good, if not better (the replacement ligaments are often stronger). It just takes time, and dedication, plus a strong mentality, and proper support structures.

The standard recovery time frame can be anywhere from six months to two years. See you then, Armando!