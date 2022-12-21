 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Armando Broja undergoes successful ACL surgery, begins long road to recovery

Best of luck, young man!

By David Pasztor
/ new
FC Salzburg v Chelsea FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It feels like I’ve written this story far too many times recently — and not just because of some frequency illusion stemming from my own ACL surgery a few years ago — but Armando Broja has undergone a successful operation to replace the torn ACL in his knee, and now begins the long road to recovery.

The 21-year-old striker got hurt in the friendly match against Aston Villa ten days ago, colliding awkwardly with a defender and staying down in agonizing pain. We had feared the worst, and unfortunately those fears were confirmed soon after.

Fortunately, modern sports medicine has made ACL replacements somewhat — dare I say — routine, and their success rate is exceptional. With enough time and proper rehab, the chance of a full recovery is excellent, and almost everyone returns just as good, if not better (the replacement ligaments are often stronger). It just takes time, and dedication, plus a strong mentality, and proper support structures.

The standard recovery time frame can be anywhere from six months to two years. See you then, Armando!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History