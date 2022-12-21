Official: Chelsea appoint Christopher Vivell as new technical director

After weeks and weeks of delays, apparently having to do with various work permit regulations in the UK as well as severance details at his previous job, Christopher Vivell has been finally confirmed Chelsea’s new technical director — evidently without any fancy title, like President of Football, to keep to our recent theme.

Vivell was dismissed from RB Leipzig in late September after the initial links to the Chelsea job appeared, and he brings with him plenty of multi-club model experience as well from the Red Bull’s football operation, which Chelsea’s new owners have looked at as a model to follow.

The appointment of an actual technical director, our first since the departure of Michael Emenalo five years ago, should, in theory, help us create and execute to a proper long-term vision and plan for the club.

“Chelsea are building the most exciting project in global football and I’m extremely proud to be joining the club. There is so much potential for the club to continue to succeed, develop and grow. Under the new ownership, Graham Potter and the broader sporting team, there is a clear and sustainable philosophy underpinned by performance analysis, data and innovation, and I am looking forward to playing a part in that.” -Christopher Vivell; source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Mr. Vivell. Let’s win some things!