Wesley Fofana claims latest knee injury is ‘nothing bad’

Wesley Fofana reportedly picked up a (new?) knee injury in Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford, but the 22-year-old seems confident that it is nothing but a minor setback before a major comeback, and he actually does mean minor.

In an Instagram comment — digging deep here, the Internet — Fofana claims that the injury is “nothing bad” and that in “less than a month, we will be back to smash it”. It’s unclear if he means that he doesn’t expect his injury to keep him out for more than a month, or if he’s just referring to Chelsea coming back soon (one week in fact), but either way, we’re about to “tout casser”: to crush it, to be great (literally, “break everything”). While it’s not great that he might be out for a few more weeks, it’s not nearly as bad as we might’ve imagined when first hearing the news.

His comment is followed by not only one, but TWO fire emojis, so you know he means business.

“Rien de méchant champion dans même pas 1 mois on est de retour pour tout casser ” -Wesley Fofana; source: Instagram

Hopefully he’s right! Certainly has had more than his fair share of injuries over the past couple years...