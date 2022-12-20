 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kai Havertz hits hat-trick but Wesley Fofana injured in Chelsea’s behind-closed-doors friendly — reports

Oh no

By David Pasztor
Chelsea Training Session Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea played fellow West Londoners Brentford in a behind-closed-doors friendly today, reportedly winning 5-1 over the course of three 45-minute “halves”, with Kai Havertz carrying on his good form from the World Cup and hitting a hat-trick.

But there’s not great news emerging from this thing as well, with Wesley Fofana apparently coming off injured with a knee problem. It’s not clear at this time what the severity of the injury may be, and whether it’s the same knee (right) that he had been rehabbing for the past couple months, which he had injured against AC Milan at the start of October.

Fofana was said to be making good progress towards his return, with Chelsea set to take on AFC Bournemouth one week from today, but obviously that’s very much in doubt now. And hopefully that’s all that is doubt, though unfortunately it would not be surprising if the original knee injury turned out to be more severe than something that could be managed just through rehab and training — the trouble with knee ligaments is that they don’t heal very well thanks to a general lack of blood supply.

So, fingers crossed.

In better news, Reece James reportedly completed 60 minutes of action without any troubles.

