2022 World Cup, Day 13: South Korea vs. Portugal; Ghana vs. Uruguay; Cameroon vs. Brazil; Serbia vs. Switzerland

Final group games in Groups G & H

By David Pasztor
FBL-WC-2022-TRAINING-POR Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

The last four spots in the Last 16 are up for grabs today — and actually just two, since Brazil and Portugal have already qualified. Switzerland and Ghana are in a good position to grab those two, but who can say anything at this World Cup with any certainty? This is the final day of group stage play, so let’s enjoy.

SOUTH KOREA vs. PORTUGAL

Date / Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST
Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar
Referee: Facundo Tello (Argentina)

On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere
Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Portugal have already qualified for the knockout rounds, and are pretty much guaranteed top spot in the group, so they’re unlikely to press the issue much here. Korea need a win and a favorable result in the other game to be in the conversation for the second spot out of the group.

Korea Republic v Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Fu Tian/China News Service via Getty Images

GHANA vs. URUGUAY

Date / Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST
Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar
Referee: Daniel Siebert (Argentina)

On TV: BBC Two (UK); Fox Sports 1, Universo (USA); elsewhere
Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman has played an important role for Ghana on the left flank, and he should continue in that vein as they control their own destiny. A win will see them become the third African qualifier in the final 16. Uruguay need a win and then help elsewhere.

Brazil v Switzerland: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

CAMEROON vs. BRAZIL

Date / Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST
Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar
Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere
Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: A matchup that sounds quite juicy on paper, though Brazil have nothing to play for so that might take away from the occasion. Thiago Silva might even get rested! And even with a win, Cameroon would need help from Serbia to qualify.

Brazil v Switzerland: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

SERBIA vs. SWITZERLAND

Date / Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST
Venue: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar
Referee: Fernando Rapallini (Argentina)

On TV: ITV 4 (UK); Fox Sports 1, Universo (USA); elsewhere
Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: The Swiss control their own destiny including whether to actually play Denis Zakaria — which would be nice. Serbia could also advance with a win, and a Brazil win, and a superior goal difference compared to Cameroon.

