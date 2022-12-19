Malang Sarr ‘a bit’ disappointed with Monaco loan, hoping for more minutes

I must admit, I had forgotten about Malang Sarr, and when I first read these quotes, I had ignored them, believing that he was no longer out player. I had thought he left Chelsea in the summer. As it turns out, he left only on loan, going back home to the French Riviera and joining AS Monaco.

And that loan is not exactly going as well as anyone might have hoped. The 23-year-old center back has made just eight appearances (five starts), collecting barely over 400 minutes thus far. Presumably, Monaco are in no danger of triggering their conditional £10m obligation to make the transfer permanent.

Sarr of course just wants to play, wherever he might find available minutes. January might be a busy month for his agent!

“He can play full back in a back four or left-side in a back three. In terms of quality, he’s very suitable for Serie A: he’s playing little at Monaco but they’re happy with him. “We’ll see if they’ll let him leave as soon as offers arrive, but clearly there’s a bit of disappointment on the part of the boy, he would have liked to find more minutes moving from Chelsea. “There is a whole second part of the season, let’s see. We will work on it.” -Federico Pastorello; source: TMW via Google Translate

Chelsea don’t have much invested in Sarr, who joined on a free transfer a couple years ago, so that should give him a bit of extra flexibility in deciding what to do next. We do have him under contract technically through 2025 however, so hopefully he can get back to playing regularly soon.