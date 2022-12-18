2022 World Cup, final: Argentina vs. France

And then, there were two.

wo teams, two big stars. Teammates at club level, incidentally. Though you might argue that France are less dependent on Kylian Mbappé than Argentina are on Lionel Messi, it’s just one game and anything can happen in one game.

France and Argentina have both won the World Cup twice before: France all in the last 25 years; Argentina not since 1986. They’ve made two finals since, 1990 and 2014, losing to Germany, 1-0, both times. If France win, they’d become the first nation to defend their title since Brazil in 1962.

ARGENTINA vs FRANCE

Date / Time: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST

Venue: Lusal Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

On TV: ITV 1, BBC One (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub, BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Unlike that last few finals, there’s no direct Chelsea representations in this one today. N’Golo Kanté missed out due to injury, though former Blue Olivier Giroud’s having a great tournament and is just one behind the leading goalscorers (who just happen to be Messi and Mbappé, on five goals each). Giroud however is doubtful for the game due to an illness.