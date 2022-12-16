Last time Chelsea met Vllaznia in the Champions League group stage, the Blues brushed them aside with a 8-0 thrashing at Kingsmeadow on a mostly rotated squad. Expectations are that we do the same with a still heavily rotated squad two months ever since, with midfielder Jelena Cankovic getting a consecutive start after the show she put on against Reading in the Women’s Super League last weekend.

KF Vllaznia starting eleven:

Williams | Popovic, Gjergji, Maliqi, Gjini, Ramadani, Franja, Cavanaugh, Shala, Doçi, Lufo

Substitutes from: Raxhimi, Rexhepi, Vuksani, Curraj, Davidson, Piranaj, G. Berisha, Borci, Kodra, Šaranović, Panayiotou, Bashka

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):

Musovic | Perisset, Buchanan, Nouwen, Charles | Fleming, Ingle (c), Cankovic | Kirby, Kerr, Reiten

Substitutes from: Berger, Orman, Bright, Carter, England, James, Svitkova, Eriksson, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Cuthbert

Date / Time: Friday, December 16, 17.45 BST; 12.45pm EST; 11:15pm IST

Venue: Loro Boriçi Stadium, Shkodër, Albania

Streaming: DAZN (worldwide).

Let’s do this!