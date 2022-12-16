PICTURES: Chelsea back in training at Cobham

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Chelsea returned to chilly Cobham to begin some proper midseason pre-season preparations ahead of our return to club football action on December 27, with the match against AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

While last week’s warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi provided a good opportunity for some young players to showcase their talents, and gave some of our previously injured players a collective recovery boost, the lack of (fit) first-team players really made much of that week fairly useless in terms of actual preparations for the second half of the season.

But now, almost everyone’s back, including most of our players from the World Cup — except those who reached the later knockout stages — so now we can get down to work. Graham Potter and his staff have a little less than two weeks to get everyone on the same page and hopefully figure out a way to get some better results going forward as well. Can’t forget about actual wins amid this supposed long-term project!