PICTURES: Chelsea back in training at Cobham

Getting ready!

By David Pasztor
/ new
  • We’re not in the Middle East anymore! Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • If you put the shirt on, instead of just holding it, it works better Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Yes, like that Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • May or may not be Denis Zakaria Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • May or may not be Wesley Fofana Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Reecey baby Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Cucurella needs no hat with that much hair to keep him warm Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Still better than a pelvic contusion, eh? Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Smiley McSmileyface Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Hope to see more of Omari in the new year Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Lewis “Babyfaced Midfield General” Hall Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Just want to call him Chucky Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • K2 in profile Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Graham Potter and the size of the task, a pictorial metaphor Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
  • Peace out! Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Chelsea returned to chilly Cobham to begin some proper midseason pre-season preparations ahead of our return to club football action on December 27, with the match against AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

While last week’s warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi provided a good opportunity for some young players to showcase their talents, and gave some of our previously injured players a collective recovery boost, the lack of (fit) first-team players really made much of that week fairly useless in terms of actual preparations for the second half of the season.

But now, almost everyone’s back, including most of our players from the World Cup — except those who reached the later knockout stages — so now we can get down to work. Graham Potter and his staff have a little less than two weeks to get everyone on the same page and hopefully figure out a way to get some better results going forward as well. Can’t forget about actual wins amid this supposed long-term project!

