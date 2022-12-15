Armando Broja determined to come back stronger from devastating ACL injury

Chelsea have confirmed earlier reports that Armando Broja will need surgery on the ACL rupture he suffered in our friendly match against Aston Villa over the weekend, and will thus miss the rest of the 2022-23 season — at least.

It’s obviously a devastating blow for the 21-year-old striker, who had featured in all but three of our games so far (albeit almost exclusively as a substitute) and who had been namechecked by the (new) owners as someone whose development we are keen to ensure happens at the club (as opposed to away on loan, or worse).

Having digested the news, Broja has also confirmed things on social media, adding that like most in his situation, he’s determined to come back “even stronger and better” from this setback, showing the necessary mindset to actually make that happen.

“Devastated to be ending 2022 in this way. “It’s been difficult to process everything over the past few days, but I am determined to come back even stronger and better than before. Everyone has there (sic) own journey to the top, this is just a minor setback for the good things to come in the future. “Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support. It means a lot. I appreciate them all. I will be back soon.” -Armando Broja; source: Instagram

Chelsea have had more than our fair share of massive, potentially career-altering injuries in recent years, but at least we know we have the support structures in place to help ensure a (relatively) quick and full recovery. I have no doubt Armando will indeed be back, and be back stronger than before.

Good luck, AB!