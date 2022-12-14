2022 World Cup, semifinals: France vs. Morocco

Argentina await the winner of this second semifinal in Sunday’s final. Will Lionel Messi have to best club teammate Kylian Mbappé & Co with defending champions France? Or will he have to play ultimate spoiler to the most amazing Cinderella story if Morocco were to make it against all the odds?

Let’s find out!

FRANCE vs. MOROCCO

Date / Time: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Referee: César Ramos (Mexico)

On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Hakim Ziyech has been doing something with great frequency at this World Cup, something that we have rarely seen from him a Chelsea shirt. No, I’m not talking about scoring key goals. Nor am I talking about delivering pinpoint assists from long distances. I’m not even talking about just playing like he actually gives a [SHIRT]. I’m of course talking about smiling. Ziyech has been doing a lot smiling these past couple weeks. Can he keep on smiling for a couple more days?

Funnily enough, Morocco have yet to lose a game at this World Cup, which is something that France cannot say for themselves. But France have looked nigh unbeatable when they have cared — so much more than just a one-man team — and they will surely care in this one.