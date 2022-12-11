Chelsea FCW vs. Reading FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

Back in England and at home after a rough performance that led to a 1-1 tie to Real Madrid in Spain for the Women’s Champions League, Chelsea will do what they can to go back to the winning track against Reading. They are Fran Kirby’s former club and also favourite club to play against, with several goals and assists recorded by the Englishwoman throughout the years every time we meet.

For this Women’s Super League match, manager Emma Hayes decided to go for (a whole lot of) squad rotation in light of how tiresome it was to play in Madrid.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):

Berger | Perisset, Bright, Eriksson (c), Charles | Cuthbert, Ingle, Cankovic | Kirby, England, Kaneryd

Substitutes from: Musovic, Nouwen, Carter, James, Reiten, Fleming, Kerr, Buchanan, Abdullina

Reading starting eleven:

Burns | Bryson, Evans, Eikeland, Wade, Harries (c), Cooper, Vanhaevermeat, Woodham, Primmer, Troelsgaard

Substitutes from: Moloney, Poulter, Mukandi, Wellings, Dowie, Hendrix, Caldwell, Jane, Rowe

Date / Time: Sunday, December 11, 18.45 GMT; 1:45pm EST; 0:15am IST (next day)

Venue: Kingsmeadow, London, UK

On TV: Sky Sports (UK); CBS Sports Network (USA); none (India); elsewhere

Streaming: SKY GO Extra (UK); none (USA, India); elsewhere

Let’s do this!