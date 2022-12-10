Morocco make history as magic run reaches 2022 World Cup semifinals

After becoming the fourth African nation to reach the quarterfinals of a World Cup, Morocco have become the very first ever African nation to reach the semifinals of a World Cup with a 1-0 win over previously rampant Portugal.

Making history!

A goal just before half-time for Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri, his second at the tournament, was enough to see off their neighbors across the Strait of Gibraltar, who had scored thirteen (13!) times in their previous four games, but have joined the ranks of all of Morocco’s opponents in failing to breach their net. The Atlas Lions have conceded just one time in Qatar, and that was an own goal against Canada — credit to new head coach Walid Regragui for the masterplan, and to his players for executing it so perfectly.

Hakim Ziyech got the start and put in a strong 80-minute shift before making way for some fresh pair of legs late on. Up next for them will be the winners of England versus France on Wednesday.

What a day!