2022 World Cup, Day 12: Croatia vs. Belgium; Canada vs. Morocco; Japan vs. Spain; Costa Rica vs. Germany

Half the field for the Last 16 is set.

Time to find out who joins them from Groups E and F.

CROATIA vs. BELGIUM

Date / Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST

Venue: Al-Rayyan Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)

On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox, Universo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: One point separate Croatia, Belgium, and Morocco in Group F, and only two can advance to the Last 16. The winner of this one definitely goes through, while a draw for Croatia and Mateo Kovačić would also be enough. The only way both of these heavyweights can advance is if Morocco lose to Canada. Romelu Lukaku’s expected to return, amid reports of internal strife among the Belgium squad.

CANADA vs. MOROCCO

Date / Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Referee: Raphael Claus (Brazil)

On TV: BBC Two (UK); Fox Sports 1, Universo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Canada were fun, but unfortunately they’re already going home, regardless of this game’s outcome. Meanwhile, Morocco and Hakim Ziyech will be looking to advance to the Round of 16 for the first time since 1986. A draw would be enough.

JAPAN vs. SPAIN

Date / Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Victor Gomes (South Africa)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox, Universo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Japan beat Germany, then lost to Costa Rica, leaving them in need of a result in this game to advance. Spain are top of the group at the moment, and control their own destiny. A draw would be good enough to advance, a win keeps them a top seed. César Azpilicueta should be rotating back in after getting some rest in the previous game.

COSTA RICA vs. GERMANY

Date / Time: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Referee: Stéphanie Frappart (France)

On TV: ITV 4 (UK); Fox Sports 1, Universo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Nothing less than a win will do for Germany, after staving off elimination with a 1-1 draw against Spain last time out. Kai Havertz didn’t play in that game; his replacement scored, which doesn’t bode well for playing time for our guy. Costa Rica meanwhile are in similar situation to Japan, and are in with a win and maybe a draw depending on the other result.