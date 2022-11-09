Denis Zakaria named to Switzerland squad for 2022 World Cup

Denis Zakaria has barely played for Chelsea — just the one appearance last week, and maybe another today — but that one appearance was quite good. And it was evidently also good enough to help him retain his regular place in the Switzerland national football team squad, which was officially announced today for the upcoming World Cup.

Good luck, Denis the Menace!

The full 26-man squad is as follows. Switzerland have been drawn in Group G alongside Cameroon, Brazil, and Serbia.