Denis Zakaria named to Switzerland squad for 2022 World Cup

Denis Zakaria has barely played for Chelsea — just the one appearance last week, and maybe another today — but that one appearance was quite good. And it was evidently also good enough to help him retain his regular place in the Switzerland national football team squad, which was officially announced today for the upcoming World Cup.
Good luck, Denis the Menace!
The full 26-man squad is as follows. Switzerland have been drawn in Group G alongside Cameroon, Brazil, and Serbia.
GOALKEEPERS: Yann Sommer (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Köhn (RB Salzburg)
DEFENDERS: Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schär (Newcastle), Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Silvan Widmer (Mainz 05), Eray Cömert (Valencia)
MIDFIELDERS: Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea, on loan from Juventus), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz 05), Fabian Frei (Basel), Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys)
FORWARDS: Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray), Breel Embolo (AS Monaco), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Noah Okafor (RB Salzburg)
