Reece James officially out of the World Cup

Reece James has confirmed that he is officially out of the World Cup, following a report yesterday that England manager Gareth Southgate has already decided his squad that will be revealed after the weekend.

In his words, it’s a “devastating” development, though not an entirely unexpected one after he was given an 8-week recovery timeframe four weeks ago, following the knee injury he had picked up in our game at the San Siro against AC Milan. The injury seemed almost innocuous at first, but the bad news was confirmed soon after by the medical team.

James has been trying to do something superhuman (and perhaps quite risky) ever since, and recover in time ... but he has run out of time unfortunately.

“Devastated. “The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turnaround tomake the World Cup would be tight, but I always felt it was possible. I’ve worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and truly believed I could help the team. I appreciate there was a risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take. “Good luck to the boys. I’ll be back soon. Stay & sending love.” -Reece James; source: Twitter

Sending love right back, Reecey! Now focus on proper recovery over the next 6-7 weeks, and come back for the second half of the season. Lord knows we need ya!