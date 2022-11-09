Chelsea are going through a rough patch at the moment and the opposition isn’t getting any easier. There are only two more games to go before the World cup break and it would be great to leave things on a positive note. The question is how much rotation will come into play.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The choice of formation is incredibly close call, with the WAGNH community just barely favoring the 4-2-3-1 (30%) over the 4-3-3 (29%) and the 3-4-3 (27%). Édouard Mendy remains in goal.

The back four sees most of the usual (and fit) suspects start with César Azpilicueta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella. Thiago Silva (32%) is rested while young Bashir Huphreys (33%) provides the only real defensive cover. Theoretically, Lewis Hall (40%) can also help out at the back if needed.

Denis Zakaria’s performance against Zagreb earns him a start here and he is joined by Conor Gallagher ahead of Ruben Loftus-Cheek (27%). The injury to Jorginho (23%) and the persistent knee issues for Mateo Kovačić’s (40%) force our hand here.

There is no doubts among the community that both Armando Broja and Christian Pulisic need to start, while all three of Kai Havertz (22%), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (15%) and Raheem Sterling (20%) get benched. Mason Mount (30%) rotates out of the side for Omari Hutchinson, who’s impressed in training recently and gets rewarded for it. Hakim Ziyech brings up the rear of the starting eleven with 43%.

4-2-3-1 (30%)

Mendy (82%) | Cucurella (73%), Koulibaly (84%), Chalobah (84%), Azpilicueta (71%) | Zakaria (85%), Gallagher (71%) | Pulisic (78%), Hutchinson (47%), Ziyech (43%) | Broja (82%)