Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal, Player Ratings: Some credit to the defense

1. THIAGO SILVA (6.2)

Thiago Silva has played a ton of football this season — more than Mason Mount, second only to Raheem Sterling on the team — just as he played a ton of football last season (second only to Antonio Rüdiger among non-goalkeepers). Now he’s about to get no rest during the World Cup either, and I fear that’s going to catch up to him at some highly inopportune moment. (Some might argue that it’s already starting to.)

It’s of course absolutely remarkable that he continues to perform at such a high level practically every three-four days as the league’s oldest player at 38, and even if a few extra errors have crept in this season, especially when not playing in the comfort of a back-three, he remains a (world) class above the rest in the squad.

No idea how long he can keep this going; hopefully forever.

This won’t be a popular tweet but think Thiago Silva is starting to very understandably look past his peak lately. Still some great moments but also feel teams with pace and power can get at him — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) November 6, 2022

2. TREVOH CHALOBAH (5.9)

At the opposite end of the age and experience spectrum, at 23, Chalobah’s taking full advantage of the unbridled energy and enthusiasm of youth to have now completed every single minute of every one of our last nine games. He may no longer be unbeaten as a starter for the Blues, but he surely has many more wins in his future at the club, both this season and going forward for many years.

3. CÉSAR AZPILICUETA (5.7)

Like Silva, Azpi used every ounce of his vast experience to somehow try to contain Arsenal down his flank. He may not have been all that successful, but we did only concede thanks to a corner glitch, so maybe we can take that as a positive.

Also, Captain Dave is now just nine appearances shy of 500 for Chelsea, and that’s remarkable in and of itself.

vs. ARSENAL (PL, H, L 0-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Silva (6.2)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Chalobah (5.9), Azpilicueta (5.7), Mendy (5.5), Jorginho (5.5), Kovačić (5.2, sub), Broja (5.0, sub), Gallagher (5.0, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Pulisic (4.9, sub), Cucurella (4.4), Mount (4.2)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Loftus-Cheek (3.8), Havertz (3.8), Sterling (3.5), Aubameyang (3.1)