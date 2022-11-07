Thiago Silva named to Brazil squad for World Cup

When Thiago Silva joined Chelsea two and a half years ago, one of the goals he set for himself was to play for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup. At the time, this intention was met with some quiet reservation and even a bit of skepticism, with Silva already pushing 36 at the time.

Well, he’s 38 now but still one of the first names on both the Chelsea and the Brazil team sheets — and captain of the latter as well. Father Time may be undefeated, but Silva’s taking it to twelve rounds.

The Brazil squad for the World Cup was officially announced today, and Silva was unsurprisingly one of the 26 named by head coach Tite. The one massive surprise in the squad is Dani Alves making it ahead of Tottenham’s Emerson Royal (LOLSpurs), while Roberto Firmino also misses out.

The full squad is as follows. Brazil have been drawn in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon.

GOALKEEPERS: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras) DEFENDERS: Danilo (Juventus), Dani Alves (Pumas UNAM), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Bremer (Juventus) MIDFIELDERS: Casemiro (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), Éverton Ribeiro (Flamengo) FORWARDS: Neymar (PSG), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Antony (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Pedro (Flamengo)

Good luck, O Monstro!