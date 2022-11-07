Chelsea drawn against unfamiliar foes Borussia Dortmund in Champions League Round of 16

The draw for the Round of 16 of Champions League 2022-23 has been completed and Chelsea FC will be up against Bundeslita outfit Borussia Dortmund for the first time in the competition's history come February. The first leg will take place in Signal Iduna Park in Germany, with the second leg to follow at the Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, as group winners, were in the seeded pot alongside other group winners such as Napoli, FC Porto, Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Benfica. Chelsea list of potential draws included teams such as: Inter Milan, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Club Brugge.

While Dortmund is certainly a difficult challenge, considering our current form, it’s definitely not the worst. While Club Brugge were probably the easiest draw that we could have gotten, PSG would definitely have been the toughest.

There is plenty of narrative surrounding this draw since it means that Chelsea will face Jude Bellingham, after plenty of links surrounding the youngster’s transfer to Chelsea. A good time as any to see the talent in person. (We do have a good record of buying players who score against us.)

Another good talking point would be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s return to his old club. However, considering his performance against Arsenal yesterday, maybe we shouldn’t focus on it.

The overall draw for the Champions League Round of 16 is as follows, with lower seeds playing first leg at home:

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs CHELSEA

Inter vs Porto

Bayern vs PSG

Let’s go!