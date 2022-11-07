Champions League Round of 16 draw: Potential Chelsea opponents; how to watch

The draw for the Champions League Round of 16 will be starting shortly, so we don’t have to wait too long to find out which team we will be playing against next in the competition — though we’ll have to wait a fair while for the knockout rounds themselves, which will only start in mid-February, i.e. three months from now.

Date / Time: Monday, November 7, 2022, 11.00 GMT; 6am EST

On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); none (USA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Paramount+ (USA); UEFA (int’l)

By finishing first in our group, Chelsea are seeded for this draw, which does mean that we get the second leg at home. In theory, it also should give us an “easier” opponent, though that’s not necessarily the case this year.

Chelsea’s potential matchups are a narrative-maker’s dream, with drama set to mined from just about every possibility: Inter Milan, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, or Club Brugge.

For the record, the other seeded teams include: Manchester City, Spurs, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, FC Porto, and Napoli. The other two unseeded teams whom we can’t draw are Liverpool (same association) and AC Milan (same group).

Club Brugge are probably our easiest draw, while PSG would be the toughest.