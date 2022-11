Cuthbert makes it THREE



Finding the back of the net from the edge of the box - @erincuthbert_#BarclaysWSL @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/S0LKODD2Qv — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) November 6, 2022

It was Erin Cuthbert’s mistake which made Manchester United see a lifeline to at least tie their match against Chelsea today. It was Cuthbert who also took it out of their sight with a late score that made it 3-1 for the Blues!