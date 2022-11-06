Manchester United started out the season on strong form, showing themselves as title contenders alongside Arsenal, Manchester City, and title-defenders, Chelsea. They did not lack impetus in the first few minutes of the match against the Blues at their home turf today, activating Ann-Katrin Berger’s goalkeeping in the process.

Home advantage might have played a part in the first few minutes of the match, but not for much longer. Both sides stayed even in ball retention, and Chelsea had the lion’s share of chances at goal — although it was United who really had the best shot at opening the score at Leight Sports Village.

In the second half, Chelsea continued to dominate offensively. Each approach got us closer to goalscoring, and we eventually did via Sam Kerr with a powerful shot within the box from the Australian striker.

Then Kerr turned her goalscoring boots into assisting ones. Breaking into the final third, she laid the ball to Lauren James so the fellow attacker could double our lead over the Red Devils. With a kiss on the badge, too!

While a major mistake from Erin Cuthbert in midfield allowed the hosts to pull one back against us via Alessia Russo, Chelsea were still head and shoulders above Manchester United. And Cuthbert herself made amends with a huge goal at the final minutes of the match that made sure we took the three points back home.

Carefree!