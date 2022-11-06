Both the Blues and the Red Devils are in a fight to go atop the Women’s Super League table, currently tied at 15 points and with the hosts at Manchester United having one game in hand over the Londoners.

And we are vying to overtake them while putting an end on their five-match winning streak at their turf. Doing so requires a strong lineup, as it is the case today.

Manchester United starting eleven:

Earps | Thorisdottir, Blundell, Toone, Zelem (c), Galton, Ladd, Le Tissier, Turner, Parris, Russo

Substitutes from: Baggaley, Tounkara, Boe Risa, Clinton, Moore, Staniforth, Leon, Thomas, Williams

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):

Berger | Bright, Buchanan, Eriksson (c) | Charles, Cuthbert, Ingle, Reiten | James, Kerr, Harder

Substitutes from: Musovic, Orman, Nouwen, Carter, England, Perisset, Fleming, Kaneryd, Abdullina

Date / Time: Sunday, November 6, 18.45 BST; 1:45pm EST; 12:45am IST (next day)

Venue: Leigh Sports Village, Greater Manchester, UK

On TV: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football (UK); elsewhere

Streaming: SKY GO Extra (UK); Paramount+ (USA); elsewhere

Let’s do this!