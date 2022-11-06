 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea vs. Arsenal, Premier League: Live blog, highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor Updated
/ new
Chelsea FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

It’s sixth versus first in the penultimate weekend of club football before the World Cup, and unfortunately, it’s Chelsea who are the team sitting in sixth — though Arsenal do need to win today to stay first after Manchester City’s last-gasp victory with 10 men against Fulham yesterday.

Chelsea have picked up just two points from our last three league games, and most definitely could use a (long overdue) victory over the Gunners at the Bridge.

Graham Potter’s lineup choices have become quite limited thanks to injuries. The official lineup tweet has us in 3-4-3 (with RLC as the right wing-back), but hopefully it’s a back-four instead. Young Lewis Hall makes the bench!

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-something?):
Mendy | Cucurella, Silva, Chalobah, Azpilicueta (c) | Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho | Mount, Havertz | Sterling, Aubameyang

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Koulibaly, Gallagher, Hall, Kovačić, Zakaria, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja

Arsenal starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Ramsdale | Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White | Xhaka, Partey | Martinelli, Ødegaard, Saka | Jesus

Substitutes from: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Cedric, Lokonga, Elneny, Vieira, Nelson, Nketiah

Date / Time: Sunday, November 6, 2022, 12.00 GMT; 7am EST; 4:30pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Michael Oliver (on pitch); Jarred Gillett (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); USA Network, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports HD1 (India); Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA)
Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History