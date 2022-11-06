Chelsea vs. Arsenal, Premier League: Live blog, highlights

It’s sixth versus first in the penultimate weekend of club football before the World Cup, and unfortunately, it’s Chelsea who are the team sitting in sixth — though Arsenal do need to win today to stay first after Manchester City’s last-gasp victory with 10 men against Fulham yesterday.

Chelsea have picked up just two points from our last three league games, and most definitely could use a (long overdue) victory over the Gunners at the Bridge.

Graham Potter’s lineup choices have become quite limited thanks to injuries. The official lineup tweet has us in 3-4-3 (with RLC as the right wing-back), but hopefully it’s a back-four instead. Young Lewis Hall makes the bench!

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-something?):

Mendy | Cucurella, Silva, Chalobah, Azpilicueta (c) | Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho | Mount, Havertz | Sterling, Aubameyang

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Koulibaly, Gallagher, Hall, Kovačić, Zakaria, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja

Arsenal starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Ramsdale | Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White | Xhaka, Partey | Martinelli, Ødegaard, Saka | Jesus

Substitutes from: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Cedric, Lokonga, Elneny, Vieira, Nelson, Nketiah

Date / Time: Sunday, November 6, 2022, 12.00 GMT; 7am EST; 4:30pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Michael Oliver (on pitch); Jarred Gillett (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); USA Network, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports HD1 (India); Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA)

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!