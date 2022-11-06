Despite our continuing injury crisis, Chelsea need to fully focus on a crucial London derby as we take on high-flying Arsenal. A whopping 10 points already separate the two. Defeat is not an option.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

With only 17 uninjured first-team players to choose from, the WAGNH community made mostly clear cut choices, with only the formation ending up a close call. The 3-4-3 edges out any formation with a back-four, including the 4-3-3 (26%) and 4-2-3-1 (26%).

With Kepa Arrizabalaga ruled out for a while, Édouard Mendy comes back in; Marcus Bettinelli (1%) moves to second fiddle from third.

Chelsea currently have only five healthy defenders and they all play. Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah make up the back three; César Azpilicueta and Marc Cucurella take their places at wing-back.

Mateo Kovačić’s return sees him jump straight into the lineup and he’s joined by the ever reliable Jorginho in the pivot. Carney Chukwuemeka is another player who has picked up an injury, so this means that Conor Gallagher (34%), Denis Zakaria (40%) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (25%) provide the necessary cover.

There was never any doubt who would start up front as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets a chance to haunt his former employers. Kai Havertz (48%) has been playing a lot recently, but the community has him sit this one out for Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount. Christian Pulisic (33%) comes somewhat close; Armando Broja (12%) and Hakim Ziyech (5%) do not.

3-4-3 (33%)

Mendy (99%) | Koulibaly (79%), Silva (96%), Chalobah (81%) | Cucurella (88%), Jorginho (69%), Kovačić (83%), Azpilicueta (72%) | Mount (89%), Aubameyang (75%), Sterling (70%)