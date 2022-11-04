In a welcome change of pace, we have some good news regarding an injury, with Kalidou Koulibaly coming through his 65-minute shift on Wednesday unscathed and without any apparent setbacks.

The center back had been out for two weeks with a “minor” knee problem, and while there was an early re-injury scare following contact with a Dinamo Zagreb player, a bit of magic spray got K2 right as rain in quick order and he was able to complete what was likely a planned hour of comeback action.

Afterwards, the 31-year-old declared himself ready for the final pre-World Cup push, with Chelsea facing a daunting three-match run of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Newcastle in the next ten days.

“I will do my best to get in the team and we know that it will be a tough game [against Arsenal] and do our best. [We] will see if the coach chooses this. “Me, at the moment, I am feeling better. I personally had ten tough days, but I am feeling better and ready to be on the pitch.” -Kalidou Koulibaly; source: Evening Standard

With Kalidou back, we should have three fit center backs (including Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah) to rotate or run out together if we choose to still play with wing-backs.