Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb, Player Ratings: Denis, The Menace of Zagreb

1. DENIS ZAKARIA (7.9)

It might have taken a fair (or unfair) while, but Zakaria finally made his Chelsea debut, and gave as good a performance as we might have hoped for when we decided to sign him on loan from Juventus on transfer deadline day.

That assessment might be tempered a bit by the quality of the opposition, but Zakaria surely will have earned some more minutes after proving himself in match action and not just on the training ground. Having a box-to-box, ball-winning midfield option to call upon when needed can be most useful indeed — and the goal is nice bonus.

2. MASON MOUNT (7.4)

Mason was the official Man of the Match and it was nice to see him back in good form in this game after multiple not so good ones. Not sure if he really needed another 90 minutes under his belt of course — he’s yet to not play in a game this season — but it is what it is.

3. JORGINHO (7.0)

Jorginho, another 90-minute man, just edges out the hamstrung Chilly B, and notches his second highest rating of the year in the process — and his first appearance in the player ratings top three. G’wan, Jorgi!

vs. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (PL, A, L 1-4)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Zakaria (7.9), Mount (7.4), Jorginho (7.0), Chilwell (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Sterling (6.9), Chalobah (6.9), Havertz (6.7), Pulisic (6.7, sub), Gallagher (6.6, sub), Koulibaly (6.6), Silva (6.5), Mendy (6.4), Azpilicueta (6.4), Aubameyang (6.1), Broja (6.1, sub), Loftus-Cheek (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): —

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL