2022 World Cup, Day 11: Tunisia vs. France; Australia vs. Denmark; Poland vs. Argentina; Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

Groups A and B have been decided, with the Netherlands, Senegal, England, and the United States making it to the Last 16. Today, it’s the turn of Groups C and D. We already know France are through, but three more spots are up for grabs.

TUNISIA vs. FRANCE

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST

Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Matthew Conger (New Zealand)

On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox, Universo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: France are already through and will finish in first place. Olivier Giroud needs one goal to become their all-time leading goalscorer. Tunisia, currently last in the group, need a win and a draw in the other game to make it through (or a better win than a win for Denmark).

AUSTRALIA vs. DENMARK

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Referee: Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria)

On TV: BBC Two (UK); Fox Sports 1, Universo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Australia control their own destiny and are through with a win, and maybe even a draw depending on the other result. Denmark need a win and either a Tunisia loss or a better win than Tunisia. Maybe Andreas Christensen can chip in with another rare goal?

POLAND vs. ARGENTINA

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST

Venue: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox, Universo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Group C is wide open, but a win here guarantees first place for either team. A draw makes things very interesting, while a loss eliminates Poland and leaves Argentina hanging on by a thread based on the other result.

SAUDI ARABIA vs. MEXICO

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar

Referee: Michael Oliver (England)

On TV: BBC Two (UK); Fox Sports 1, Universo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Winner goes through, though even then Mexico needs help from the other game. Saudi Arabia could possibly also do with a draw, but need a Poland win as well then.