Chelsea haven’t exactly lit up the scoring charts in the Premier League this season — or last season, or the season prior, or ... well, most seasons recently — but we did score a couple nice goals, including Conor Gallagher’s late winner at Crystal Palace.

And in fact, that goal was nice enough to earn a nomination for the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award for October, making an already memorable and personally meaningful goal for young Conor even more significant. Not only did it come against the team he played for on loan last season, where he won their Player of the Year award, and where he got not one but two standing ovations prior to his introduction, it was also his first career senior goal for Chelsea, his boyhood club. So yeah, pretty cool all-in-all.

You can vote for Conor here, while not voting for the likes of Thomas Partey, Miguel Almirón, Kevin De Bruyne, Dwight McNeil, Youri Tielemans, or Antony.