It’s been an October to remember for one Kepa Arrizabalaga — despite it ending in a half-time substitution due to a foot injury last weekend (not to mention the complete meltdown for the team in that game).

But Kepa had stood on his head up to that point, conceding just twice in five games while keeping three clean sheets, and making more saves than a Baptist preacher. Give it up for Kepa!

And now you can also vote for Kepa, as he’s been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for October!

Kepa’s gonna have to pull off a few more miracles to win it though, as he’s up against some tremendous attacking talent in Erling Haaland and Miguel Almirón (both with six goals in the month), plus the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Guimarães, and Leandro Trossard. Last England full back standing Kieran Trippier and ... [check notes] ... Granit Xhaka (!?) complete the field of eight nominees.

Vote for Kepa here.

Then again, given the miracles that Kepa performed over the course of the month (and we’re not even including his Champions League outings here), he may yet have a chance. Case in point, the triple-save against West Ham, which earned a nomination for October’s Save of the Month.

You can vote for that here.