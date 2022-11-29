Iran vs. USA; Wales vs. England; 2022 World Cup: Live blog; highlights

Group A has been decided, now it’s Group B’s turn.
I will be mostly watching Iran vs. USA as it’s the far more intriguing matchup — win or go home! — but will be keeping an eye on Wales and England, especially is the Welsh decide to do something historic.
Neither Mason Mount nor Raheem Sterling nor Conor Gallagher start for England. Christian Pulisic’s in for the US of course, as is Ethan Ampadu for Wales.
Here we go!
Iran starting lineup (4-3-3):
Beiranvand | Mohammadi, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Rezaeian | Hajisafi (c), Ezatolahi, Nourollahi | Taremi, Azmoun, Gholizadeh
USA starting lineup (4-3-3):
Turner | Robinson, Ream, Carter-Vickers, Dest | Musah, Adams (c), McKennie | Pulisic, Sargent, Weah
Date / Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST
Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar
Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain)
On TV: BBC Two (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere
Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)
Wales starting lineup (4-3-3):
Ward | Davies, Rodon, Mepham, Williams | Allen, Ampadu, Ramsey | James, Moore, Bale (c)
England starting lineup (4-3-3):
Pickford | Shaw, Maguire, Stones, Walker | Henderson, Rice, Bellingham | Rashford, Kane (c), Foden
Date / Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST
Venue: Al-Rayyan Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar
Referee: Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)
On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox Sports 1, Universo (USA); elsewhere
Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)
LIVE BLOG
Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!
Loading comments...