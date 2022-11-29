 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Iran vs. USA; Wales vs. England; 2022 World Cup: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

FIFA World Cup 2022 - Qatar - Monday November 29th Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Group A has been decided, now it’s Group B’s turn.

I will be mostly watching Iran vs. USA as it’s the far more intriguing matchup — win or go home! — but will be keeping an eye on Wales and England, especially is the Welsh decide to do something historic.

Neither Mason Mount nor Raheem Sterling nor Conor Gallagher start for England. Christian Pulisic’s in for the US of course, as is Ethan Ampadu for Wales.

Here we go!

Iran starting lineup (4-3-3):
Beiranvand | Mohammadi, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Rezaeian | Hajisafi (c), Ezatolahi, Nourollahi | Taremi, Azmoun, Gholizadeh

USA starting lineup (4-3-3):
Turner | Robinson, Ream, Carter-Vickers, Dest | Musah, Adams (c), McKennie | Pulisic, Sargent, Weah

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST
Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar
Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain)

On TV: BBC Two (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere
Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Wales starting lineup (4-3-3):
Ward | Davies, Rodon, Mepham, Williams | Allen, Ampadu, Ramsey | James, Moore, Bale (c)

England starting lineup (4-3-3):
Pickford | Shaw, Maguire, Stones, Walker | Henderson, Rice, Bellingham | Rashford, Kane (c), Foden

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST
Venue: Al-Rayyan Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar
Referee: Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)

On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox Sports 1, Universo (USA); elsewhere
Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

