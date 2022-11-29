2022 World Cup, Day 10: Netherlands vs. Qatar; Ecuador vs. Senegal; Iran vs. USA; Wales vs. England

On the 10th day of the World Cup, FIFA have given us the first day of simultaneous kick-offs, a.k.a. the final group stage games in Groups A and B. No more quadruple-headers! Instead, we’re going to need multiple screens.

NETHERLANDS vs. QATAR

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Referee: Bakary Gassama (Gambia)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox, Universo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Qatar are already eliminated. so they have nothing to play for but national pride. The Netherlands will advance with a win or a draw, though their exact placement could come down to tiebreakers. Defeat would open the door for an early exit, depending on how the other game turns out.

ECUADOR vs. SENEGAL

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Clément Turpin (France)

On TV: ITV 4 (UK); Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: It’s pretty much win or go home for Édouard Mendy & Kalidou Koulibaly & Co, even if there are a couple scenarios were a draw would be enough (they would need Qatar to beat the Netherlands, for example). For Ecuador, it’s a (surprisingly) similar situation to the Netherlands.

IRAN vs. USA

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain)

On TV: BBC Two (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: It’s win or go home for both of these sides, though (if England win) a draw would also do fine for Iran (but not the US). This game has been the subject of a political sideshow as well, with US Soccer deciding to desecrate the Iranian flag as if they themselves were rebelling against the current regime, but hopefully all of that will take a backseat to Christian Pulisic taking center stage.

WALES vs. ENGLAND

Date / Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST

Venue: Al-Rayyan Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)

On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox Sports 1, Universo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: England are pretty much through — would need to lose by four to face elimination — so Gareth Southgate might elect to rotate his squad a bit. Could we see a first appearance for Conor Gallagher? Wales need a win to go through with a draw in the other game, or a huge win (i.e. 4-goal margin) to go through with a non-draw in the other game.