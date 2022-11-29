Chelsea to play 4 Premier League and FA Cup games in 11 days in mid-January

Two of Chelsea’s matches were postponed back in mid-September thanks in part to some ad-hoc and short-sighted decision-making from the Premier League in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

One of those two games, Fulham away and Liverpool at home, have now been rescheduled, and as expected thanks to the jam-packed fixture list, it’s been rescheduled in a most painful way possible.

Fulham vs. Chelsea will now be played on Thursday, January 12. As a result, Chelsea’s home match against Crystal Palace has been pushed back a day to Sunday, January 15. But combined with the two preceding games, both against Manchester City, it means that we will play four (4) games in the space of just eleven (11) days. We’re set to take on City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, January 5, then play them again at the Etihad in the FA Cup the following weekend.

There’s no word yet on when the Liverpool home game might be played, though it’s likely to cause similar concerns.

Yay!