Chelsea players who are not at the World Cup and who are not injured are set to reconvene at Cobham tomorrow, Tuesday for the start of midseason pre-season, beginning preparations for the resumption of the season in about four weeks’ time.

Those senior players are likely to be joined by a few youths as well, with Chelsea set to depart for our warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi at the end of the week. According to the Evening Standard, we are looking to add a behind-closed-doors friendly to the program as well, alongside the scheduled friendly against Aston Villa on December 11.

With the World Cup group stage set to conclude this week, those eliminated will likely start joining up with the team as well, after a short break of course. Chelsea resume the season on Boxing Day, Tuesday, December 27, with a home match against AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

The Standard’s report adds that Reece James and Wesley Fofana are “stepping up” their rehab and “hope to be fit” for that game.