2022 World Cup, Day 9: Cameroon vs. Serbia; South Korea vs. Ghana; Brazil vs. Switzerland; Portugal vs. Uruguay

What drama awaits today as we finish out the second round of group games at the 2022 World Cup? Will we see more upsets? More comebacks? And who will bring their true selves? No one seems to know what will happen at this World Cup with any certainty, but in a way, that’s fantastic!

CAMEROON vs. SERBIA

Date / Time: Monday, November 27, 2022, 10.00 GMT; 5am EST

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Referee: Mohamed Abdulla Hassan Mohd (UAE)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Two teams who were expected to put up a strong fight in their first game, and didn’t quite manage to do so, losing to Switzerland and Brazil, respectively. Defeat for either here would mean elimination. Questions still linger over the fitness of Aleksandar Mitrović, and his fitness will be a big determining factor in Serbia’s ambitions.

SOUTH KOREA vs. GHANA

Date / Time: Monday, November 27, 2022, 13.00 GMT; 8am EST

Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Two more teams who disappointed a bit in their first games, with South Korea settling for a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and Ghana losing by the odd goal in five against Portugal, with all five goals coming in a dramatic final 25 minutes. Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman featured for all 90 minutes in that one, and should keep his place for today.

BRAZIL vs. SWITZERLAND

Date / Time: Monday, November 27, 2022, 16.00 GMT; 11am EST

Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Iván Cisneros (El Salvador)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Brazil were one of the few big favorites to play up to expectations in their first game, though they will be without Neymar in this one due to an injury he suffered in that 2-0 win over Serbia. The ageless wonder Thiago Silva should be starting as usual. Chelsea teammate Dennis Zakaria did not feature in their 1-0 win over Korea. He’s used to that feeling.

PORTUGAL vs. URUGUAY

Date / Time: Monday, November 27, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar

Referee: Alireza Faghani (Iran)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: A few years ago, a primetime matchup of Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suárez would have been must-watch viewing. These days .... ehnnh. Portugal do have other exciting young players though — some still ahead of their inevitable turns in the rumor mill — and would clinch a place in the Round of 16 with a win, and make the final group game, against Brazil an exercise purely for positioning for the knockout round.