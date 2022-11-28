FA Cup Third Round Draw: Chelsea to face Manchester City away at Etihad Stadium

Club football is on hiatus at the moment (at least at the top level), but the season will resume in a month’s time with a couple Premier League matches before our attentions turn to the start of our FA Cup campaign. Unlike everything else, that one has pretty much kept its usual schedule, with the third round (proper) set for the first weekend in January.

The draw for that round was conducted today, and while Chelsea did manage to avoid the powerhouse of Wales, a.k.a. Wrexham, we did not manage to avoid Manchester City for a second time this season after meeting them in the League Cup earlier this month.

Chelsea have had a home match in the third round 7 of the previous 8 years, and this time we will be (again) playing away at the Etihad. Interestingly with the Blues hosting City at Stamford Bridge on January 5th for the Premier League, and the FA Cup match taking place in the weekend of said week, we will be facing the Premier League title defenders twice in a span of a couple of days.

At least we have a good recent record against the Citizens in the competition. We beat them 5-1 back in February 2016 when Guus Hiddink was caretaker manager following José Mourinho’s dismissal from the club in his second spell as Chelsea’s head coach. And in April last year we edged them 1-0 thanks to a Hakim Ziyech goal, with Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines.

The draw in full for the 2022-23 FA Cup Third Round proper is as follows. Matches will be played the weekend of January 6.

Preston vs. Huddersfield

Middlesbrough vs. Brighton

Chesterfield vs. West Brom

Manchester City vs. CHELSEA

Charlton or Stockport vs. Walsall

Boreham Wood vs. Accrington Stanley

Tottenham vs. Portsmouth

Derby County vs. Barnsley

Cardiff City vs. Leeds

Brentford vs. West Ham

Bournemouth vs. Burnley

Coventry vs. Wrexham

Norwich vs. Blackburn

Aston Villa vs. Stevenage

Luton vs. Wigan

Oxford United vs. Arsenal

Fleetwood Town vs. QPR

Liverpool vs. Wolves

Grimsby vs. Burton Albion

Blackpool vs. Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham vs. Leicester City

Forest Green Rovers vs. Birmingham City

Bristol City vs. Swansea

Hartlepool vs. Stoke City

Hull City vs. Fulham

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

Millwall vs. Sheffield United

Shrewsbury vs. Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Newcastle

Manchester United vs. Everton

Reading vs. Watford

Ipswich vs. Rotherham