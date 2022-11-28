FA Cup Third Round Draw: Chelsea to face Manchester City away at Etihad Stadium

Club football is on hiatus at the moment (at least at the top level), but the season will resume in a month’s time with a couple Premier League matches before our attentions turn to the start of our FA Cup campaign. Unlike everything else, that one has pretty much kept its usual schedule, with the third round (proper) set for the first weekend in January.
The draw for that round was conducted today, and while Chelsea did manage to avoid the powerhouse of Wales, a.k.a. Wrexham, we did not manage to avoid Manchester City for a second time this season after meeting them in the League Cup earlier this month.
Our #EmiratesFACup draw has been confirmed! pic.twitter.com/9HP4ijSu4v— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 28, 2022
Chelsea have had a home match in the third round 7 of the previous 8 years, and this time we will be (again) playing away at the Etihad. Interestingly with the Blues hosting City at Stamford Bridge on January 5th for the Premier League, and the FA Cup match taking place in the weekend of said week, we will be facing the Premier League title defenders twice in a span of a couple of days.
At least we have a good recent record against the Citizens in the competition. We beat them 5-1 back in February 2016 when Guus Hiddink was caretaker manager following José Mourinho’s dismissal from the club in his second spell as Chelsea’s head coach. And in April last year we edged them 1-0 thanks to a Hakim Ziyech goal, with Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines.
The draw in full for the 2022-23 FA Cup Third Round proper is as follows. Matches will be played the weekend of January 6.
Preston vs. Huddersfield
Middlesbrough vs. Brighton
Chesterfield vs. West Brom
Manchester City vs. CHELSEA
Charlton or Stockport vs. Walsall
Boreham Wood vs. Accrington Stanley
Tottenham vs. Portsmouth
Derby County vs. Barnsley
Cardiff City vs. Leeds
Brentford vs. West Ham
Bournemouth vs. Burnley
Coventry vs. Wrexham
Norwich vs. Blackburn
Aston Villa vs. Stevenage
Luton vs. Wigan
Oxford United vs. Arsenal
Fleetwood Town vs. QPR
Liverpool vs. Wolves
Grimsby vs. Burton Albion
Blackpool vs. Nottingham Forest
Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham vs. Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers vs. Birmingham City
Bristol City vs. Swansea
Hartlepool vs. Stoke City
Hull City vs. Fulham
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton
Millwall vs. Sheffield United
Shrewsbury vs. Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Newcastle
Manchester United vs. Everton
Reading vs. Watford
Ipswich vs. Rotherham
Loading comments...