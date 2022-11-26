2022 World Cup, Day 7: Tunisia vs. Australia; Poland vs. Saudi Arabia; France vs. Denmark; Argentina vs. Mexico

The World Cup don’t stop just because the England vs. USA match is over, and we roll on with the second matchdays in Group C and Group D today. This could be another day where we think we know how the games will turn out ... only to be proven quite wrong!

TUNISIA vs. AUSTRALIA

Date / Time: Saturday, November 25, 2022, 10.00 GMT; 5am EST

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Referee: Daniel Siebert (Germany)

On TV: BBC One (UK); Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: BBC iPlayer (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Decent chance for Tunisia to make waves here with a win, after earning a point against Denmark in their first game. Australia were easily defeated by France in their first game, and need a result to stay in the hunt for the knockout rounds.

POLAND vs. SAUDI ARABIA

Date / Time: Saturday, November 25, 2022, 13.00 GMT; 8am EST

Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Brazil)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Speaking of making waves — water, sand, or otherwise — Saudi Arabia already made plenty with their rousing victory over Argentina, which resulted in a national holiday across the border from Qatar as well. Can they repeat that again? Can Robert Lewandowski finally score a World Cup goal for Poland?

FRANCE vs. DENMARK

Date / Time: Saturday, November 25, 2022, 16.00 GMT; 11am EST

Venue: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: France were one of the few favorites to live up to expectatitions in their first game, but they will have to be weary of an England-esque letdown in the second game. Olivier Giroud’s next goal will make him France’s all-time leading goalscorer. Former teammate Andreas Christensen will be doing his utmost to prevent that from happening in this one.

ARGENTINA vs. MEXICO

Date / Time: Saturday, November 25, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Qatar

Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Chelsea interest: Today’s headliner game finds us pre-tournament favorites Argentina in desperate need of a win to avoid an embarrassing early group stage exit. Lionel Messi scored from the spot in the first game but the Saudis roared back. Mexico meanwhile earned a point off Poland and would put themselves in a very advantageous position to advance. El Tri have made the Round of 16 in seven straight World Cups. (And also lost in the Round of 16 in seven straight World Cups.)