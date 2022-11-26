Kai Havertz went without a goal in Germany’s shock 2-1 defeat against Japan earlier this week, reigniting the debate over just what the 23-year-old’s “best” position on the pitch might be.

It’s hilarious that after all these years we still don’t have a solid answer to that question, though one does wonder how much of that is because of him (and, say, his relative lack of goals in general) and how much of that may be because of team- or coaching-related considerations (tactical, personnel, etc.).

Either way, Havertz himself is a bit bored by that noise.

“The position issue is really getting on my nerves now. Everyone knows that I can play on the right, on the left, as a No. 9 and as a No. 10. Of course the positions are different, but I can play anything up front. “I really like the No. 9 position, but I also know that as a striker you have to score goals. If I play there again on Sunday, I’ll give my best once more.” -Kai Havertz; source: Mirror

Meanwhile, the search for wins and goals continues as Germany look to overcome their opening day shock by taking on rampant Spain today. Havertz won’t nail down a specific spot in one game, but a few goals would surely not go amiss.