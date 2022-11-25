USMNT go toe-to-toe with England, battle to scoreless draw

Few gave the US Men’s National Team a fighting chance against previously dominant England, certainly outside of the USA itself, but the young Stars and younger Stripes certainly showed that they very much belong at this level.

And perhaps if a few bounces had gone their way, they might have even had a famous victory. Still, a scoreless draw is far from the worst outcome, especially one that was not without action at either end.

Christian Pulisic, who was pulling strings all night and caught the eye with some excellent corner deliveries as well, came closest to scoring for either team when he smacked a left-footed shot against the crossbar. And in terms of the Chelsea boys, he certainly outperformed both Mason Mount and a rather anonymous Raheem Sterling.

WHAT A SHOT by Pulisic!!!



The USMNT was this close to taking the lead! pic.twitter.com/HTAs0gyshf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

Given Iran’s win against Wales earlier in the day, the US are still in a fantastic position to advance, and will do so with a win against Iran on the final matchday — but only a win.

England are not quite yet guaranteed to advance, but are pretty much there.