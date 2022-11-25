England vs. USA, 2022 World Cup: Highlights; live blog

This game has been hyped beyond reason on this side of the Pond, and the takes that will follow regardless of the result are sure to overheat Twitter’s understaffed servers.

But at the end of the day, it’s still just football, and two teams with high aspirations will battle it out for a crucial three points in Group B. An England win would guarantee them a place in the Round of 16. A USA win could practically do the same for them.

Both Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount start, as does Raheem Sterling.

England lost 1-0 to the US in 1950 and drew 1-1 in 2010. Third time the charm?

Here we go!

England starting lineup (4-3-3):

Jordan Pickford | Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kieran Trippier | Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham | Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (c), Bukayo Saka

Substitutes from: Pope, Rashford, Ramsdale, Walker, Grealish, Alexander-Arnold, Dier, Coady, Gallagher, Henderson, White, Phillips, Wilson, Foden

USMNT starting lineup (4-4-2):

Matt Turner | Antonee Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Sergiño Dest | Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams (c), Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie | Haji Wright, Tim Weah

Substitutes from: Reyna, Moore, Aaronson, Long, Horvath, Ferreira, Morris, Acosta, De la Torre, Carter-Vickers, Scally, Johnson, Yedlin, Roldán, Sargent

Date / Time: Friday, November 25, 2022, 19.00 GMT; 2pm EST

Venue: Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Referee: Jesús Valenzuela (Venezuela)

On TV: ITV 1 (UK); Fox, Telemundo (USA); elsewhere

Streaming online: ITV Hub (UK); FOX Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!