Official: Trevoh Chalobah signs new six-year contract with Chelsea!

A bit of surprise but certainly very welcome contract news this morning, with Trevoh Chalobah committing to a new long-term contract with Chelsea. The 23-year-old defender, who first joined Chelsea at the age of nine, has signed on for the next six years, through 2028, with a club-option for an additional year, though 2029!

Chalobah had agreed a new long-term contract right around this time last year, then signing on through 2026, but the club’s new ownership have shown a desire to hand out new deals to key players, both to reward performances and to revamp the club’s wage structure. Chalobah has been a key member of the squad since Graham Potter’s taken over, featuring in 12 of 14 games, and starting the last 11 on the bounce.

“I’m over the moon to sign this contract. It’s been an honour every time I put the shirt on. I want to give my all and do anything for this club. As everyone knows I’ve been here from a young age and to continue here is every kid’s dream. Whenever I get the chance, I’ll give my all for the club and look for the future ahead. “I want to say thanks to God for this, without Him none of this would be possible. And just always believing. Thanks to my family as well and the club for trusting in me. I’ll now continue to give my all.” -Trevoh Chalobah; source: Chelsea FC

Congrats, Trevoh! Here’s to giving it our all, and getting back to winning ways!